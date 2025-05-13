Mike Hesson appointed Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach, Mike Hesson, as the new white ball head coach for the Pakistan national team.

“After evaluation of numerous applications received against the vacancy, I’m pleased to announce that former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach, Mike Hesson, will join us as the new Whiteball Head Coach for the Pakistan National Team, effective May 26th,” PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced in a statement on X.

“We look forward to his expertise and guidance in shaping the future of Pakistani cricket. Welcome to the team, Mike!”

He said Aqib Javed has been appointed as Director of High Performance.

“To strengthen our cricket infrastructure, Aqib Javed joins us as Director of High Performance, complementing Mike Hesson’s appointment as White-ball Head Coach. Together, they will play a pivotal role in the evolution and success of Pakistan Cricket,” Naqvi said.

More to follow…