Pakistan unveils first ever Pro Boxing Belt

ISLAMABAD – Professional boxing got a major breakthrough in the country on Tuesday when Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) introduced the first ever pro belt.

The belt titled: 'Pakistan Professional League' and bearing a golden coloured face image of Pakistan's national animal Markhor as well as photos of PPBL board members was introduced at a ceremony in the federal capital.

"Prospects for professional boxing are very bright in Pakistan. I'm sure this belt will give a massive boost to prizefighting in the country," said.

PPBL Chairman Gen (r) Ehsan-ul-Haq congratulated Pakistani pugilists and boxing fans on joining the pro boxing bandwagon.

He further said that "we'll hold super boxing title in Pakistan in three categories wherein boxers from Pakistan as well as abroad will chip in."

President Syed Nauman Shah said on the occasion that the PPBL would send letters to World Boxing Council (WBC) and Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) for the approval of the belt.

"I'm sure this belt is going to create an instant impact on our young guns, paving the way for them to turn pro and win titles to become stars," Shah said.

Once the national boxers would be transformed into prizefighters, he added, the PPBL would support their professional careers to the fullest.