Lahore Qalandars welcome Shakib Al Hasan as PSL 10 resumes action after hiatus

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League PSL 10 is set to spring into action after Pak-India ceasefire and Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has officially joined Lahore Qalandars for the remaining matches of the tournament’s 10th edition.

The flagship cricket league faced a temporary suspension following rising tensions between Pakistan and India, but the league is scheduled to resume on May 17. The much-awaited final will take place on May 25 at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Bangladeshi media have confirmed Shakib’s signing with Lahore Qalandars. The cricketer last featured in the PSL in 2017, representing Peshawar Zalmi. Now, he will bring his immense talent and experience to Lahore, teaming up with fellow Bangladeshi cricketer Rashid Khan.

Shakib last played professional cricket around six months ago, with his most recent international appearance being for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. His return to competitive cricket in the PSL is expected to add significant strength and excitement to Lahore Qalandars’ campaign.