BISE Rawalpindi issues revised Dates for postponed Matric, Inter Exams 2025

By News Desk
2:32 pm | May 15, 2025

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi announced revised schedule for the postponed exams in Rawalpindi. Matric practical exams are now set to be held on May 27 and 29, while intermediate theory exams will take place on May 31 and June 16.

Students are advised to download their new roll number slips, which have been uploaded on the official website. However, the previously issued roll number slips will also remain valid for entry to the exams.

This announcement brings clarity and relief to thousands of students awaiting their exam schedules following recent delays. Educational institutions and students are urged to prepare accordingly and keep track of official notifications for any further updates.

Earlier this week, BISE Lahore announced new dates for postponed matric and intermediate exams due to recent tensions between Pakistan and India. Practical exams for Matric students are rescheduled to May 17 and May 24, while the intermediate Tarjuma-tul-Quran exam will now be held on May 31.

Islamiyat and Accounting exams are set for June 16. Students should use their existing roll number slips and appear at their original exam centers as per the updated schedule.

BISE Lahore issues schedule for postponed matric, intermediate exams 2025

