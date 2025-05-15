BISE Rawalpindi issues revised Dates for postponed Matric, Inter Exams 2025

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi announced revised schedule for the postponed exams in Rawalpindi. Matric practical exams are now set to be held on May 27 and 29, while intermediate theory exams will take place on May 31 and June 16.

Students are advised to download their new roll number slips, which have been uploaded on the official website. However, the previously issued roll number slips will also remain valid for entry to the exams.

This announcement brings clarity and relief to thousands of students awaiting their exam schedules following recent delays. Educational institutions and students are urged to prepare accordingly and keep track of official notifications for any further updates.