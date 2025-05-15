BISE Lahore issues schedule for postponed matric, intermediate exams 2025

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has rescheduled the examination papers of intermediate and practical exams of matric postponed due to the emergency situation in the country.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the examination papers of Secondary School (Practical) and Intermediate (Theory) scheduled on May 7, 2025, and May 9, 2025, were cancelled due to the emergency situation in the country, as per Notifications No. SO(G)MISC/2025 dated May 7, 2025, and May 8, 2025, issued by the Higher Education Department, Government of Punjab. The cancelled papers have now been rescheduled with the anticipation of approval from the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) and will be conducted as per the revised dates given below,” read the circular.

Inter Exams New Schedule

The Lahore board said the examination paper of Tarjmatul Quran, which was postponed on May 9, has been rescheduled for May 31.

The intermediate exams of Islamic Studies and Principles of Accounting, which were cancelled on May 7, will now be conducted on June 16.

Matric Practical Exams

The Biology, Computer Science and Food & Nutrition practical exams, which were postponed on May 7, will now be conducted on May 17.

Similarly, the Matric practical exams of Biology, Computer Science and Art & Model Drawing postponed on May 9 will now be conducted on May 24.

All candidates have been directed to appear in the rescheduled exams at their already allotted examination centres and laboratories.