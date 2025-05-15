UK tax department ends Hasan Nawaz’s bankruptcy, finds no wrongdoing

LAHORE – The UK tax department has ended the bankruptcy of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son, Hasan Nawaz.

After the completion of the bankruptcy period, Hasan Nawaz is now once again eligible to become a company director and resume business as usual, reports said, adding that bankruptcy period ended on April 29, 2025.

Two months ago, HR Revenue and Customs was informed by Hasan Nawaz himself about his bankruptcy. He had declared bankruptcy due to not paying nearly 10 million pounds in taxes.

Hasan Nawaz stated that despite having paid all taxes, HMRC continued to demand payment after a specific period had passed.

Last year, details of Hasan Nawaz’s bankruptcy were published in the official gazette.

Once bankruptcy ends, there is no legal obligation to repay debts, and creditors are prevented from demanding repayments.

Certain sections of the media negatively reported on Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s business dealings. However, during investigations, UK authorities have found no corruption and mismanagement.