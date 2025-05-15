Beauty influencer shot dead during TikTok live session

A Mexican social media influencer, Valeria Márquez, was shot dead during a live session on TikTok by unknown suspects.

Reports said the 23-year-old was allegedly killed in Jalisco state of Mexico when she was holding a live session at his beauty saloon.

Police said they are investigating the case as an act of femicide, which is described as the intentional murder of women or girls because of their gender.

According to official statements, an assailant entered her saloon, fired at her and fled from the scene.

The viral video shows Valeria holding a toy during the TikTok live stream minutes before she was shot dead.

At one moment, a person can be heard saying “Hey Vale” and in response she says “yes”. Later, gunshots were heard and she died on the spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AfroGist Unlocked (@afrogistunlocked)

The beauty influencer had nearly 200,000 followers on both TikTok and Instagram.