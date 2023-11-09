From TV screen to Silver Screen: Faysal Quraishi ventures into Punjabi cinema with 'Mango Jatt'

Lollywood's favourite, Faysal Quraishi has officially stepped into the Punjabi film scene with the highly anticipated "Mango Jatt." Renowned filmmaker Abu Aleeha, known for the hit Kukri, is at the helm of this cinematic extravaganza, promising a perfect blend of rib-tickling humour and heart-pounding action.

This big-budget venture is not just a film; it's a cultural fusion, bringing together seasoned actors from both Punjab and Sindh. Aleeha shared, "The movie is unique in casting experienced theatre actors from both provinces, uniting their fan bases." Leading this stellar ensemble is the versatile Faysal Quraishi, making his Punjabi film debut in the titular role.

Having made a mark in the TV industry with numerous blockbusters, Quraishi's transition to the silver screen is highly anticipated. With the script locked in, the casting process is in full swing, with negotiations underway for three A-list female stars for the coveted lead role. Alesha revealed, "We're in talks with three big female actors for the protagonist's role, and we're yet to finalize a name."

Aleeha's cinematic prowess, showcased in OTT releases like Kataksha and Sheenogai, has garnered international acclaim. Having directed nine movies, including Tevar, Udham Patakh, and Shotcut, Aleeha is set to make "Mango Jatt" another blazing success on the cinema screens. Get ready for a cinematic treat that transcends boundaries and celebrates the rich diversity of Pakistani cinema.