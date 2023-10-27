  

Search

Lifestyle

Faysal Quraishi celebrates 50th birthday with family

Web Desk
11:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2023
Faysal Quraishi celebrates 50th birthday with family
Source: Instagram

Faysal Quraishi, an illustrious name within the vibrant tapestry of the entertainment industry, stands as a beacon of multifaceted talent and charisma. With a career spanning decades, he has effortlessly navigated the realms of acting, hosting and production, leaving an indelible mark on the Pakistani television and film.

Some of his most notable Pakistani drama serials include "Boota From Toba Tek Singh," "Qaid E Tanhai," "Meri Zaat Zarra E Be Nishan," "Main Abdul Qadir Hoon," "Bashar Momin," and "Fitoor." He has also left his mark in dramas such as "Haiwan," "Sabz Pari Laal Kabootar," "Aap Ke Liye," and "Bheegi Palkain."

On this special day, Quraishi chose to keep his birthday celebrations simple. He cut the birthday cake at home, sharing this joyful moment with his children. The delightful cake was ordered by his kids, Ayat and Farman. His loving wife, Sana Faysal, also took the opportunity to extend her heartfelt wishes to him, expressing her deep admiration.

In her heartwarming message, she referred to Faysal as the "world's best husband and baba," acknowledging his remarkable ability to effortlessly balance work, family and love. Her post caption read, "To the world’s best husband and baba, happy birthday! a true champion in the game of life, juggling work, family, and love effortlessly. We’re blessed to have you, and I’m lucky to call you mine! Happy to you!!"

On the work front, Quraishi has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming drama serial, "Khae," and it's worth noting that he is returning to Hum TV's drama serials after an eight-year hiatus.

Faysal Quraishi celebrates 13th wedding anniversary in Gilgit

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:55 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar celebrate birthday in Masjid e ...

11:18 PM | 25 Oct, 2023

Adnan Siddiqui celebrates 54th birthday with friends

04:30 PM | 23 Oct, 2023

"Happy Birthday Wifey," Raghav Chadha pens heartfelt birthday note ...

03:44 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Syed Jibran celebartes 44th birthday with family

01:11 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Mansha Pasha celebrates 36th birthday with family and friends

08:53 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

Inside Yashma Gill's 31st birthday bash

Advertisement

Latest

09:21 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

Israel pounds Gaza with deadly airstrikes; leaving occupied territory without phone service, internet

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28 October, 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee moves upward against US dollar, other currencies; Check today exchange rates

Pakistani rupee strengthened against US dollar in the open market, while PKR remains under pressure in the inter-market amid increasing demand for the greenback.

In open market, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 278.5 for buying purposes, and 281.5 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.25 against the local unit, AED stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.28 753.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.55 39.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.72
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 727.9 735.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 311.55 314.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.72 7.87

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices see marginal drop in Pakistan; check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed marginal drop in Pakistani market amid a downward trend in the global market.

On Saturday, the yellow metal largely remained stable, moving down by Rs50 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs211,300 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed a drop of around Rs40 and current price stands at Rs181,156.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Karachi PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Islamabad PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Peshawar PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Quetta PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Sialkot PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Attock PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Gujranwala PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Jehlum PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Multan PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Bahawalpur PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Gujrat PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Nawabshah PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Chakwal PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Hyderabad PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Nowshehra PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Sargodha PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Faisalabad PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388
Mirpur PKR 211,300 PKR 2,388

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: