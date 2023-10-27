Faysal Quraishi celebrates 50th birthday with family

Faysal Quraishi, an illustrious name within the vibrant tapestry of the entertainment industry, stands as a beacon of multifaceted talent and charisma. With a career spanning decades, he has effortlessly navigated the realms of acting, hosting and production, leaving an indelible mark on the Pakistani television and film.
Some of his most notable Pakistani drama serials include "Boota From Toba Tek Singh," "Qaid E Tanhai," "Meri Zaat Zarra E Be Nishan," "Main Abdul Qadir Hoon," "Bashar Momin," and "Fitoor." He has also left his mark in dramas such as "Haiwan," "Sabz Pari Laal Kabootar," "Aap Ke Liye," and "Bheegi Palkain."
On this special day, Quraishi chose to keep his birthday celebrations simple. He cut the birthday cake at home, sharing this joyful moment with his children. The delightful cake was ordered by his kids, Ayat and Farman. His loving wife, Sana Faysal, also took the opportunity to extend her heartfelt wishes to him, expressing her deep admiration.
In her heartwarming message, she referred to Faysal as the "world's best husband and baba," acknowledging his remarkable ability to effortlessly balance work, family and love. Her post caption read, "To the world’s best husband and baba, happy birthday! a true champion in the game of life, juggling work, family, and love effortlessly. We’re blessed to have you, and I’m lucky to call you mine! Happy to you!!"
On the work front, Quraishi has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming drama serial, "Khae," and it's worth noting that he is returning to Hum TV's drama serials after an eight-year hiatus.
Pakistani rupee strengthened against US dollar in the open market, while PKR remains under pressure in the inter-market amid increasing demand for the greenback.
In open market, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 278.5 for buying purposes, and 281.5 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.25 against the local unit, AED stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed marginal drop in Pakistani market amid a downward trend in the global market.
On Saturday, the yellow metal largely remained stable, moving down by Rs50 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs211,300 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed a drop of around Rs40 and current price stands at Rs181,156.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Karachi
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Quetta
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Attock
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Multan
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
