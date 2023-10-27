Faysal Quraishi celebrates 50th birthday with family

Faysal Quraishi, an illustrious name within the vibrant tapestry of the entertainment industry, stands as a beacon of multifaceted talent and charisma. With a career spanning decades, he has effortlessly navigated the realms of acting, hosting and production, leaving an indelible mark on the Pakistani television and film.

Some of his most notable Pakistani drama serials include "Boota From Toba Tek Singh," "Qaid E Tanhai," "Meri Zaat Zarra E Be Nishan," "Main Abdul Qadir Hoon," "Bashar Momin," and "Fitoor." He has also left his mark in dramas such as "Haiwan," "Sabz Pari Laal Kabootar," "Aap Ke Liye," and "Bheegi Palkain."

On this special day, Quraishi chose to keep his birthday celebrations simple. He cut the birthday cake at home, sharing this joyful moment with his children. The delightful cake was ordered by his kids, Ayat and Farman. His loving wife, Sana Faysal, also took the opportunity to extend her heartfelt wishes to him, expressing her deep admiration.

In her heartwarming message, she referred to Faysal as the "world's best husband and baba," acknowledging his remarkable ability to effortlessly balance work, family and love. Her post caption read, "To the world’s best husband and baba, happy birthday! a true champion in the game of life, juggling work, family, and love effortlessly. We’re blessed to have you, and I’m lucky to call you mine! Happy to you!!"

On the work front, Quraishi has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming drama serial, "Khae," and it's worth noting that he is returning to Hum TV's drama serials after an eight-year hiatus.