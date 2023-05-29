Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Pakistani fans as ‘FUBAR’ tops Netflix

Action superstar and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger expressed his gratitude to his Pakistani supporters as his recently launched television series, “FUBAR,” soared to the top of the trending charts in the South Asian nation.

Schwarzenegger initially acknowledged his Ukrainian fans when a Pakistani follower shared a picture revealing that the show had claimed the number one spot on Netflix in Pakistan.

In response to the social media user’s tweet, the actor, renowned for his roles in Hollywood blockbusters and his tenure as California’s former governor, conveyed his appreciation, stating, “Thank you to my fans in Pakistan!”

Thank you to my fans in Pakistan! ???????? https://t.co/EhILLlq4Jt — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 27, 2023

This marks Schwarzenegger’s debut in a television series, where he assumes the lead role and serves as the executive producer for the action-comedy spy show, “FUBAR,” created by Nick Santora. The highly anticipated series made its debut on May 25th.

In the show, Schwarzenegger portrays Luke Brunner, a seasoned CIA operative who is on the verge of retirement. However, his retirement plans are abruptly halted when he is called upon for one final undercover mission — rescuing his own daughter, who happens to be another operative.

According to Netflix, the series explores the complexities of family dynamics against a global backdrop of espionage, action, and humor.