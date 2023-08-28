Faysal Quraishi celebrates 13th wedding anniversary in Gilgit

Faysal Quraishi, an illustrious name within the vibrant tapestry of the entertainment industry, stands as a beacon of multifaceted talent and charisma.

With a career spanning decades, he has effortlessly navigated the realms of acting, hosting, and production, leaving an indelible mark on Pakistani television and film.

Recently, Quraishi celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary. The couple, parents to the two, Ayat and Farmaan, found themselves amidst the awe-inspiring landscapes of Gilgit, the backdrop against which Faysal is currently bringing "Khai" to life.

The picturesque scene was wonderfully encapsulated in a collection of pictures posted on Instagram by wife Sana Faysal with the caption "13 Years and counting… ????????‍❤️‍???????????? @faysalquraishi

Celebrating Our Everlasting Journey! ♥️"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Faysal (@sanafaysal)

Fellow celebrities and fans flocked to the comment section and showered the couple with blessings and well wishes.

On the work front, Quraishi was recently seen in Muqaddar, Farq, Baba Jani, Chakkar, and Fitoor.