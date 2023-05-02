Trailer of new TV series 'Siyaah' featuring Hania Aamir and Faysal Quraishi released

Green Entertainment's newest production Siyaah is a spine-chilling compilation of horror stories that span various genres, including supernatural, psychological thriller, suspense, urban legends, mythology and horror comedy.

The popular Pakistani film is being adapted into a television series anthology featuring some of the biggest stars from the Pakistani drama industry such as Hania Aamir, Faysal Quraishi, Sami Khan, Hareem Farooq, Mariyam Nafees, Maryam Noor, Zhalay, Noor Zafar Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Usama Khan and Affan Waheed.

In addition, new actors like Shahveer Jafry and Arslan Naseer will be making appearances in some episodes. The series posters are quite intriguing, leaving viewers wanting more.

A thrilling trailer of the series has been released, generating excitement among viewers who are eager to see something exceptional on their screens.

Many fans expressed their eagerness in the comments section. Here's what they had to say: