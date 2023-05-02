India snatch top spot from Australia in latest ICC Test rankings

India on Tuesday passed Australia to take the top spot in the new International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings. India also maintained their lead in the T20 rankings.

According to the ICC rankings, England maintained their third-place in the Test rankings but notably closed the gap with the top two sides.

Since joining forces with coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes last year to end an appalling run of one victory in 17 games, England have won 10 of its last 12 Test matches.

According to the ICC, the new yearly rankings include data from all series played since May 2020 and omit results from the 2019–20 season.

India last held the top spot in the Test rankings for a month in December 2021, while Australia has held the position since January 2022 following their 4-0 Ashes victory over England.

Overall, the order of the list stayed the same, with South Africa in fourth place and New Zealand in fifth place, ahead of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.