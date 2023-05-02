Australia to outlaw recreational vaping as part of new public health initiative

SYDNEY – Australia will outlaw recreational vaping as part of a broad campaign against what experts call an "epidemic" in the industry.
Additionally, minimum quality requirements will be implemented, and only pharmacies will be allowed to sell vapes.
Australia already requires a prescription for nicotine vapes, but the sector is unregulated and the black market is growing.
Vapes, sometimes referred to as e-cigarettes, heat a liquid into a vapour that users inhale, with the liquid typically containing nicotine. They are frequently viewed as a product to aid smokers in quitting smoking.
But vapes have become extremely popular in Australia as a recreational product, especially among young people in urban areas.
Because they don't contain harmful tobacco, vapes are thought to be safer than regular cigarettes. In fact, the UK government is giving them away for free to some smokers as part of its "swap to stop" programme.
Health professionals caution that vapes are not risk-free since they frequently include chemicals and because it is yet unclear what their long-term effects will be.
The Australian government claims they pose a hazard to public health, particularly among young people, many of whom have never smoked.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 02, 2023 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.72
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.65
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,000 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,665
