Pakistani freelancers can now open digital accounts in both rupees and dollars

ISLAMABAD – A tool called "Freelance Digital Account and Card" has been introduced by the Pakistan Software Export Board, a division of the Ministry of Information Technology, in partnership with the Bank of Punjab. Through this facility, freelancers will be able to register a digital account in both rupees and dollars.

According to media reports, Syed Junaid Imam, a member of the IT department, attended an event organised at a local hotel in Islamabad as a special guest, along with President and CEO Zafar Masood of the Bank of Punjab, other authorities, and a large number of freelancers.

Speaking at the event, Syed Junaid Imam said that now freelancers will be able to open accounts in dollars and rupees from the comfort of their own homes. He also emphasised the importance of the role that freelancers played in the growth of the IT sector and said that nation's IT exports were vying for 15 billion dollars.

He said that commercial banks should offer facilities and their banking products for IT firms and independent contractors in order to meet the objective of 15 billion dollars set by the Pakistani prime minister. The IT Ministry is already playing its role in this regard.