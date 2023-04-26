Join Pakistan Investing Bootcamp to achieve financial freedom!

Investors Lounge, Pakistan's leading investor education company, has launched the Investing Bootcamp, an innovative online program that empowers individuals to invest intelligently and build long-term wealth. Limited seats are available, so don't miss this opportunity to transform your financial future.

For more details, join the WhatsApp group using this link.

In modern times, systematic investing skills are crucial for growing wealth, as emotional decisions often lead to financial losses. The Pakistan Investing Bootcamp addresses this issue by teaching participants systematic investing techniques using world-class simulators, allowing them to learn and practice investing skills without risking their money.

The program covers essential investing topics and includes live simulators, trading competitions, and a valuable certification upon completion. Comprising 8 online weekend sessions, six self-paced courses, and discussion groups for Q&A, it is open to people aged 20 and above and professionals with basic or no prior experience in investing.

Act quickly to secure your spot and take advantage of the 45% early bird discount, reducing the cost from Rs12,500 to just Rs6,850, excluding tax. To join free information session, send WhatsApp message ‘Bootcamp’ on +92 302 8222899; or email: info@investorslounge.com.