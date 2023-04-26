Join Pakistan Investing Bootcamp to achieve financial freedom!

Investors Lounge, Pakistan's leading investor education company, has launched the Investing Bootcamp, an innovative online program that empowers individuals to invest intelligently and build long-term wealth. Limited seats are available, so don't miss this opportunity to transform your financial future.
In modern times, systematic investing skills are crucial for growing wealth, as emotional decisions often lead to financial losses. The Pakistan Investing Bootcamp addresses this issue by teaching participants systematic investing techniques using world-class simulators, allowing them to learn and practice investing skills without risking their money.
The program covers essential investing topics and includes live simulators, trading competitions, and a valuable certification upon completion. Comprising 8 online weekend sessions, six self-paced courses, and discussion groups for Q&A, it is open to people aged 20 and above and professionals with basic or no prior experience in investing.
Act quickly to secure your spot and take advantage of the 45% early bird discount, reducing the cost from Rs12,500 to just Rs6,850, excluding tax. To join free information session, send WhatsApp message ‘Bootcamp’ on +92 302 8222899; or email: info@investorslounge.com.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
