Gold prices move up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold recorded slight gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday a day after it witnessed no change in both local and international markets.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs500 to settle at Rs275,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs428 as it was traded at Rs236,368 in local market.

The bullion rates in international market also registered gains as it was traded at $2,645 per ounce after gaining $5.

Meanwhile, per tola and ten gram silver were also traded without any change as their rates stood at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95, respectively.

A day earlier, gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday. per tola gold was traded at Rs275,200 without any change.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram rate also remained steady at Rs235,940 in local market.

