Pakistan establishes crypto council led by FinMin Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has officially formed the Pakistan Crypto Council under the leadership of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The council aims to drive effective policymaking, promote innovation, and establish a secure financial system.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb will serve as the head of the council, while his Chief Advisor, Bilal Bin Saqib, has been appointed as the CEO.

Bilal Bin Saqib will lead the initiative with his expertise in blockchain technology, investment strategies, and digital innovation.

The council’s board members include the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Federal Secretary of Law, and the Federal Secretary.

The council will propose clear regulatory guidelines for adopting crypto, build connections with global crypto and blockchain organizations, and offer recommendations to align with international best practices.

It will also work with fintech companies, startups, investors, and blockchain developers to encourage responsible innovation.

Furthermore, the council will develop strong legal and compliance frameworks to protect consumers and ensure financial security.

The Ministry of Finance emphasized that the establishment of the Pakistan Crypto Council marks a new chapter in the country’s financial and technological advancement, representing a major step towards the promotion and regulation of blockchain technology and digital assets.

The council is expected to play a crucial role in crafting effective policies, fostering modernization, and building a secure financial system for crypto adoption.