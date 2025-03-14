Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

FIA Cyber Crime raids Nadia Hussain’s home over fake bribery claims

Investigations have been initiated against Pakistani model and actress Nadia Hussain under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) following allegations of bribery against an FIA officer on social media.

FIA officials clarified that Nadia Hussain had claimed on social media that an FIA officer had demanded a bribe. However, they refuted these allegations, stating that the individual who requested the bribe was not an FIA officer but a fraudster. The fraudster had used a picture of an FIA officer on his profile and called Nadia Hussain to ask for a bribe.

Officials further stated that Nadia Hussain had been advised to file a complaint against the fraudster at the Cyber Crime Reporting Center in Karachi. Instead of doing so, she chose to post false accusations on social media.

According to FIA, the fraudster is from Vehari and will be apprehended soon. Despite this clarification, Nadia Hussain continued to make baseless allegations on social media.

FIA has launched a formal investigation under PECA, as making false accusations on social media is legally considered a crime. The FIA Cyber Crime Wing in Karachi has taken note of the case and is proceeding with the investigation.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

