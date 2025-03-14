Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PM awards Rs2.5m to struggling Pakistani footballer, promises government job

Pm Awards Rs2 5m To Struggling Pakistani Footballer Promises Government Job

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met footballer Muhammad Riaz from Hangu, praising his determination and awarding him financial assistance of Rs 2.5 million.

Riaz, who represented Pakistan in the 2018 Asian Games, made headlines after a video of him selling jalebis, a popular street snack, went viral online, with netizens criticising the government and sports bodies for ignoring the footballer.

The PM emphasised that Pakistan’s youth are the country’s valuable asset, and providing athletes with facilities and resources to compete internationally is a top priority.

He assured Riaz that his talent would not be wasted, encouraging him to continue playing and actively promote football in Pakistan. He directed authorities to offer Riaz a job in a federal institution of his choice.

Presenting a Rs 2.5 million cheque, PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of offering jobs to talented athletes in government departments and accelerating efforts to promote sports nationwide.

He also called for a strategy to support athletes representing Pakistan globally, ensuring they have sustainable job opportunities.

Muhammad Riaz thanked the Prime Minister for the financial support and for his efforts to uplift sports and athletes in the country.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

