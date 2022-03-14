Pakistan’s Sidra Amin makes history in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022

10:49 AM | 14 Mar, 2022
Pakistan’s Sidra Amin makes history in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022
Source: PCB (Twitter)
HAMILTON – Sidra Amin has become the first Team Pakistan batter to smash a brave-ton in an ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. 

The 29-year-old batsman set the record while playing against Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton. However, her century went in vain as Pakistan could not chase down 235-run target set by Bangladesh. 

Bangladesh registered their first victory in the ongoing world cup event by beating Pakistan by nine runs after a neck-to-neck competition.

Pakistan are still scrambling for the first win in the tournament, as they have lost all four of their matches so far.

