Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 9 Live Streaming

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) is underway with full swing, and the fifth game of the marque event will see Multan Sultans face off against Islamabad United.

Multan Sultans bagged their last game against Karachi Kings with a convincing margin. Reeza Hendricks and Dawid Malan were the stars while bowlers aided to dent the opposition team.

Islamabad United also kickstarted their season with a victory over the defending champions in the curtain-raiser of the flagship cricket league.

PSL 9 Live Streaming

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United game will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.