Search

ad
PakistanWeather

Lahore Weather Update: Wet spell to continue as PMD forecast more rains in Punjab

12:24 PM | 20 Feb, 2024
Lahore weather update
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall and isolated hailstorms for parts of Punjab under the new westerly wave.

On Tuesday, cloudy weather prevailed in provincial capital. According to the synoptic situation, westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of Pakistan. It will likely to strengthen during next 12 hours.

in its advisory, PMD said cold weather is expected in most districts However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind thunderstorm is likely in Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot and Narowal.

it also warned of more rain-wind, and thunderstorm/snowfall in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding.

Lahore Rain Update

Under current weather conditions, there are slight chances of rain in provincial capital on Tuesday.

Lahore Temperature Today

The temperature was recorded at 21°C. Humidity remains over 70  percent while the Max UV Index was low.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the showers on Monday, the city's air quality was recorded at over 220 which is very unhealthy.

Prolonged exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts. However, more rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Interim govt elevates Intelligence Bureau's status to division

12:24 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Wet spell to continue as PMD forecast more ...

12:04 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Another 'electric shock' in the offing as CPPA seeks Rs7/unit hike in ...

11:24 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Cricket Board to work under direct control of PM Office

10:23 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

Pakistan post-election gridlock continues as PPP, PMLN talks end ...

10:02 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

X, formerly Twitter, services face disruption in Pakistan for fourth ...

Most viewed

09:24 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu: Son of late gangster Tipu Truckanwala murdered in Lahore

01:21 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

X, formerly Twitter, blocked in Pakistan amid protests against poll ...

06:14 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Outgoing Rawalpindi commissioner got US visa days before presser, ...

06:28 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu’s murderer turns out to be a former intelligence official

03:42 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi held secret meeting with PTI leader before ...

02:52 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Rawalpindi Commissioner arrested after startling press conference ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:54 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Asim Azhar goes ballistic over X outage in Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

05:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 20 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 207
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: