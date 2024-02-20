Lahore Weather Update: Wet spell to continue as PMD forecast more rains in Punjab

LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall and isolated hailstorms for parts of Punjab under the new westerly wave.
On Tuesday, cloudy weather prevailed in provincial capital. According to the synoptic situation, westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of Pakistan. It will likely to strengthen during next 12 hours.
in its advisory, PMD said cold weather is expected in most districts However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind thunderstorm is likely in Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot and Narowal.
it also warned of more rain-wind, and thunderstorm/snowfall in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding.
Under current weather conditions, there are slight chances of rain in provincial capital on Tuesday.
The temperature was recorded at 21°C. Humidity remains over 70 percent while the Max UV Index was low.
Despite the showers on Monday, the city's air quality was recorded at over 220 which is very unhealthy.
Prolonged exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts. However, more rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.