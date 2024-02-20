Lahore Weather Update: Wet spell to continue as PMD forecast more rains in Punjab

LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall and isolated hailstorms for parts of Punjab under the new westerly wave.

On Tuesday, cloudy weather prevailed in provincial capital. According to the synoptic situation, westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of Pakistan. It will likely to strengthen during next 12 hours.

in its advisory, PMD said cold weather is expected in most districts However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind thunderstorm is likely in Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot and Narowal.

it also warned of more rain-wind, and thunderstorm/snowfall in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding.

Lahore Rain Update

Under current weather conditions, there are slight chances of rain in provincial capital on Tuesday.

Lahore Temperature Today

The temperature was recorded at 21°C. Humidity remains over 70 percent while the Max UV Index was low.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the showers on Monday, the city's air quality was recorded at over 220 which is very unhealthy.

Prolonged exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts. However, more rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.