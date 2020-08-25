FM Qureshi to meet with Afghan Taliban members today 
10:17 AM | 25 Aug, 2020
FM Qureshi to meet with Afghan Taliban members today 
ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is set to meet with members of Afghanistan's Taliban movement today (Tuesday).

During a Monday press conference, the foreign minister told reporters that he would meet with the Taliban delegation, which arrived in Pakistan earlier on that day.

The sides are expected to discuss the ongoing Afghan peace process.

