Interim govt elevates Intelligence Bureau's status to division

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker government has made a significant policy shift by elevating the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to Division rank.

This move allows the Director General (DG) of IB to take on the additional role of division secretary. The Cabinet Division officially announced this elevation, which was approved by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar. Any necessary changes to the Rules of Business, 1973, will be made promptly as per the notification.

The elevation to “division” status enables the IB head to attend cabinet meetings as an ex-officio member, a privilege not granted when it operated solely as a bureau.

Regarding transfers and postings of IB officials, it’s suggested that these will still be conducted through office orders, despite the change in status.