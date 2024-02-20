Asim Azhar goes ballistic over X outage in Pakistan

Internet users in Pakistan met yet another disruption in accessing social media platforms including platform X (formerly known as Twitter) causing a hindrance in the current challenges to maintain smooth online connectivity.

Despite several three days passing, the service remained unavailable, leaving users unable to access the social media platforms. Among the vexed netizens was Pakistani singer-actor Asim Azhar who seemingly not only threw subtle shade through his post, but also expressed his anger.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which has yet to issue a statement over the intermittent internet connection, remained silent, further infuriating the Galat Fehmi singer.

Azhar went ballistic with his rage over the alleged banning of X since February 17 across Pakistan.

Taking to X, the Soniye singer wrote, “Sab ban kardo. Insan bhi ban kardo. Khana bhi ban kardo. Hawa bhi ban kardo. Sirf beghairti aur baimaani ban na karna baaki sab ban kardo.”

The cyber security watchdog, NetBlocks, also confirmed the nationwide shutdown of X in Pakistan via live metrics, which has not yet recovered.

Pakistanis have been facing the shutdown of internet and social media sites for the past few months, especially in the context of the general elections 2024.