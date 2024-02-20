Asim Azhar goes ballistic over X outage in Pakistan

Internet users in Pakistan met yet another disruption in accessing social media platforms including platform X (formerly known as Twitter) causing a hindrance in the current challenges to maintain smooth online connectivity.
Despite several three days passing, the service remained unavailable, leaving users unable to access the social media platforms. Among the vexed netizens was Pakistani singer-actor Asim Azhar who seemingly not only threw subtle shade through his post, but also expressed his anger.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which has yet to issue a statement over the intermittent internet connection, remained silent, further infuriating the Galat Fehmi singer.
Azhar went ballistic with his rage over the alleged banning of X since February 17 across Pakistan.
Taking to X, the Soniye singer wrote, “Sab ban kardo. Insan bhi ban kardo. Khana bhi ban kardo. Hawa bhi ban kardo. Sirf beghairti aur baimaani ban na karna baaki sab ban kardo.”
The cyber security watchdog, NetBlocks, also confirmed the nationwide shutdown of X in Pakistan via live metrics, which has not yet recovered.
Pakistanis have been facing the shutdown of internet and social media sites for the past few months, especially in the context of the general elections 2024.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.