When will Asim Azhar get married?

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar revealed that he is a man of "culture" who follows "old school" notions, and takes pride in being "this way."

The acclaimed singer, whose rise to stardom was swift and unprecedented, has been the center of attention whether it is his booming discography or his personal life.

Azhar was previously rumoured to be dating actress Hania Aamir, however, the Mere Humsafar diva quashed all rumors in an Instagram live session with singer Aima Baig, but the Tum Tum singer wasn't disheartened and is now happily engaged to social media influencer and budding actress Merub Ali.

Now that the Soniye singer and Ali are official, diehard fans of the power couple are dying to watch them walk down the aisle.

In a recent guest appearance on Maliha Rehman's Gloss Etc, the Tasveer crooner revealed when and how the couple will get married.

“My parents and my partner's parents will decide when we will get married, it will be a collective decision,” Azhar noted.

“I am old school,” the singer said, adding that his “parents' decision and consent is crucial and has been significant” in his life decisions.

The Mahi Aaja singer also emphasized on the importance of two families uniting with the consent of parents and elders as they deserve to be put on a high pedestal.

On the professional front, Azhar's discography recently witnessed the additions of multiple singles including Mahi Aaja, Soniye, Tum Tum, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya, Tasveer and many more.