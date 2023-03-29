Search

Lifestyle

Asim Azhar and Badshah together in Portugal prove ‘art has no boundaries’

Maheen Khawaja 04:13 PM | 29 Mar, 2023
Asim Azhar and Badshah together in Portugal prove ‘art has no boundaries’
Source: Asim Azhar (Instagram)

Singer and actor Asim Azhar recently stirred up excitement among his fans by sharing a picture with Indian rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, famously known as Badshah, on Instagram. The photo was taken during their time together in Lisbon, Portugal, and shows the two musicians hanging out in a beautiful garden, posing on what appears to be a life-sized chessboard.

In his cryptic caption, Azhar hinted at the possibility of a collaboration between the two artists, leaving fans on both sides of the border speculating and eager to find out more. He wrote, "Art has no boundaries," a statement that resonates with the artists' shared passion for music that transcends geographical boundaries.

In the picture, Azhar can be seen sporting a chic olive green patchwork jacket, paired with a grey sweatshirt and trousers, while Badshah kept it cool with a black jacket and colourful shorts. Their casual yet stylish outfits complemented the serene backdrop, making the photo a visual treat for their fans. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Azhar and Badshah had their first interaction when the latter complimented Azhar's song "Habibi". The infectious ballad caught the attention of the rapper who slid into the Pakistani singer's DMs. Azhar was delighted by the unexpected message and shared a screenshot of their chat on his Instagram Stories. In the message, Badshah expressed his admiration for the song, saying, "Tripping on Habibi," accompanied by a red heart and 100 emoji.

The "Jo Tu Na Mila" singer was thrilled by the appreciation and replied, "Means so much coming from you brother." Badshah continued to shower praise on Azhar's work, saying, "Kya hi banadiya bhai, khatam melody. What a song you've made bro, the melody is great!"Azhar was humbled by the kind words and expressed his gratitude, saying, "Lots of love big bro!" Badshah, in turn, showed his respect by sending a folded hands emoji. The exchange was a heartwarming display of mutual admiration and respect between two talented musicians.

Asim Azhar to hit small screen once again with latest Ramadan series

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

‘Don’t judge and degrade others,’ Ayesha Omar responds to trolls

10:20 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Kangana reveals why Priyanka fell apart with Karan and how he banned her from Bollywood

11:15 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Pakistan joins ‘Happiness Project’ in partnership with Wall’s Ice Cream and Project Everyone

08:26 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Are Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez dating?

04:00 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill and Suniel Shetty share a fun time on her show

12:19 AM | 26 Mar, 2023

Ali Zafar and Abida Parveen's soundtracks for 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' take the internet by storm

10:01 AM | 26 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price increases by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

05:42 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th March 2023

09:02 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday)

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.2 287.25
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.5 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.37 762.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.07 41.47
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.52 934.52
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.59
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 736.76 744.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.5 312
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,700 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,360.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: