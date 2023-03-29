Asim Azhar and Badshah together in Portugal prove ‘art has no boundaries’

Singer and actor Asim Azhar recently stirred up excitement among his fans by sharing a picture with Indian rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, famously known as Badshah, on Instagram. The photo was taken during their time together in Lisbon, Portugal, and shows the two musicians hanging out in a beautiful garden, posing on what appears to be a life-sized chessboard.
In his cryptic caption, Azhar hinted at the possibility of a collaboration between the two artists, leaving fans on both sides of the border speculating and eager to find out more. He wrote, "Art has no boundaries," a statement that resonates with the artists' shared passion for music that transcends geographical boundaries.
In the picture, Azhar can be seen sporting a chic olive green patchwork jacket, paired with a grey sweatshirt and trousers, while Badshah kept it cool with a black jacket and colourful shorts. Their casual yet stylish outfits complemented the serene backdrop, making the photo a visual treat for their fans.
View this post on Instagram
Azhar and Badshah had their first interaction when the latter complimented Azhar's song "Habibi". The infectious ballad caught the attention of the rapper who slid into the Pakistani singer's DMs. Azhar was delighted by the unexpected message and shared a screenshot of their chat on his Instagram Stories. In the message, Badshah expressed his admiration for the song, saying, "Tripping on Habibi," accompanied by a red heart and 100 emoji.
The "Jo Tu Na Mila" singer was thrilled by the appreciation and replied, "Means so much coming from you brother." Badshah continued to shower praise on Azhar's work, saying, "Kya hi banadiya bhai, khatam melody. What a song you've made bro, the melody is great!"Azhar was humbled by the kind words and expressed his gratitude, saying, "Lots of love big bro!" Badshah, in turn, showed his respect by sending a folded hands emoji. The exchange was a heartwarming display of mutual admiration and respect between two talented musicians.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday)
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.2
|287.25
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347.5
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.37
|762.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.07
|41.47
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.52
|934.52
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.59
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.76
|744.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|312
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,700 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.