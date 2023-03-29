Asim Azhar and Badshah together in Portugal prove ‘art has no boundaries’

Singer and actor Asim Azhar recently stirred up excitement among his fans by sharing a picture with Indian rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, famously known as Badshah, on Instagram. The photo was taken during their time together in Lisbon, Portugal, and shows the two musicians hanging out in a beautiful garden, posing on what appears to be a life-sized chessboard.

In his cryptic caption, Azhar hinted at the possibility of a collaboration between the two artists, leaving fans on both sides of the border speculating and eager to find out more. He wrote, "Art has no boundaries," a statement that resonates with the artists' shared passion for music that transcends geographical boundaries.

In the picture, Azhar can be seen sporting a chic olive green patchwork jacket, paired with a grey sweatshirt and trousers, while Badshah kept it cool with a black jacket and colourful shorts. Their casual yet stylish outfits complemented the serene backdrop, making the photo a visual treat for their fans.

Azhar and Badshah had their first interaction when the latter complimented Azhar's song "Habibi". The infectious ballad caught the attention of the rapper who slid into the Pakistani singer's DMs. Azhar was delighted by the unexpected message and shared a screenshot of their chat on his Instagram Stories. In the message, Badshah expressed his admiration for the song, saying, "Tripping on Habibi," accompanied by a red heart and 100 emoji.

The "Jo Tu Na Mila" singer was thrilled by the appreciation and replied, "Means so much coming from you brother." Badshah continued to shower praise on Azhar's work, saying, "Kya hi banadiya bhai, khatam melody. What a song you've made bro, the melody is great!"Azhar was humbled by the kind words and expressed his gratitude, saying, "Lots of love big bro!" Badshah, in turn, showed his respect by sending a folded hands emoji. The exchange was a heartwarming display of mutual admiration and respect between two talented musicians.