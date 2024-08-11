Huma Qureshi turns up the heat with new bold pictures

Bollywood babe Huma Qureshi slays the art of remaining in limelight as the actor again captivate fans and social media users with new sizzling snaps.

Besides being a fine actor, Huma is an avid social media user as Badlapur star engages with her followers online by sharing her stunning looks.

The B.Town star made headlines with a chic fashion statement as she posed in a black one-shoulder gown from L’IDÉE brand. The body hugging gown and flared skirt add a glamorous touch to her look.

Huma's side-parted hair and highlighted loose bangs further complements her outfit as she completes her look with fluttery lashes, rosy cheeks, and red matte lipstick.