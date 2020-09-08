Pakistan Navy fully capable, vigilantly guarding country's maritime interests, says Naval Chief
09:59 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
KARACHI - Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi says Pakistan Navy is fully capable and vigilantly guarding country's maritime interests. 

In his message on the occasion of naval day, he said today Pakistan Navy is recognized as a potent naval force in the region and a key partner in international navies' collaborative maritime security initiatives, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said Pak Navy has also launched its own initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols to provide secure maritime environment for the good of global commons.

He said as we commemorate the spirit of Navy Day, all ranks of Pakistan Navy reiterate solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and denounce the blatant annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris' just struggle till the resolution of Kashmir issue.

He said with the realization of CPEC Project, Pakistan Navy is alive to its growing responsibilities and role in its success and security of lynchpin Gwadar Port.

The Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy in collaboration with China Geological Survey is engaged in mapping and exploration of offshore hydrocarbon resources.

