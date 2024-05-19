Heatwave warning issued for Punjab, Sindh as temperatures to hit 51 degrees Celsius

LAHORE – Pakistan Met Office has issued a severe heatwave warning for parts of country including Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan during the upcoming 10 days.

Warm winds and high temperatures have swept Lahore, Karachi and other major cities. Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jacobabad were the hottest cities in the region.

PMD said heatwave conditions will develop from 21st May - 27th May amid the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

It said daytime mercury will remain 4-6°C above normal in Sindh and Punjab from 21st to 23rd and from 06 to 08°C from 23rd to 27th May.

In morning, Karachi experienced hot and stifling conditions, with the Met Office forecasting a rise in temperatures to 40 degrees Celsius by the afternoon.

Humidity levels were recorded at 60 percent, with winds blowing from the southwest at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour.

In Lahore, the morning temperature was 33 degrees Celsius, with the Met Office predicting a rise to 43 degrees Celsius later in the day. The humidity level stood at 38 percent.





