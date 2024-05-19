Telephone cables, material stolen from outside Islamabad's IGP house

ISLAMABAD – Robbers are on looting spree in Pakistan's capital Islamabad and now cables and other material installed in telephone cable junction box were stolen from outside the houses of Inspector General of Police.

A police spokesperson told media that robbers took the cables and other materials from the telephone junction in F-7/3.

Officials have not revealed the estimated value of stolen cables and materials but it raises concern among the residents of capital city.

National Telecommunications Corporation (NTC), which provides communication services to the officials, requested some time to calculate the value of the stolen materials.

This is not first such incident as earlier communication cables were stolen from the heavily guarded Diplomatic Enclave, which provided services to police offices within the enclave.

The theft of NTC copper cables was discovered when telephone lines for the SSP security, DSP VVIP Route, DSP Headquarters Security Division, administration block, security branch, and entry section of the enclave stopped functioning.

In that incident, 50 pairs of underground copper cables were stolen near the SSP police office.