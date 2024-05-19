Hania Aamir exudes summer vibes in cool floral dress; see pictures

Pakistani diva Hania Aamir flaunted major summer fashion cool chic vibes in new pictures. The actress dropped her latest clicks on Instagram where she enjoys a staggering 14 million followers.
It's been a style-filled weekend and netizens cannot get enough of the summer vibes shared by Humsafar star.
Hania donned several floral dresses as she posed with flowers and watermelon. The outfits together are a great style choice by Lollywood diva for this summer season.
The actor cum model is known for her glowing beauty and bubbly persona, as she continues to stun fans. Besides being an avid social media user, Hania is known for her performances in several hit commercial projects.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
