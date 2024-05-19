Over 500 Pakistani students returning from Kyrgyzstan today after mob violence: Deputy PM Dar

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a press conference along with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Federal Minister Amir Muqam on Sunday on the Kyrgyzstan situation as Pakistani students are looking to return home after mob violence in Bishkek over the weekend.
Deputy premier said the government is making all necessary arrangements regarding the special plane to bring back Pakistani students from Central Asian nation.
He further mentioned that the embassy is in touch with all Pakistani students and their families in Bishkek, and those who suffered injuries are being brought back on priority basis.
Dar and Amir Muqam said the situation has been completely brought under control and there were no new incidents of violence last night, and said security has been beefed up around hostels of Pakistani students.
The minister lashed out at a political party for doing propaganda on this incident, saying fake news about the deaths of students were peddled under malicious agenda.
More to follow...
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
