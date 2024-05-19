Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to arrive in Pakistan today

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will land in Pakistan today (Sunday) for a two-day visit.
During his stay, the Turkish FM is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani.
Additionally, preparations for the 7th Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be reviewed during the meetings.
On April 19, Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening economic and trade relations with Türkiye. He expressed this while addressing a delegation of Turkish investors at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad.
The Turkish investors, showing confidence in the prime minister’s leadership, expressed strong interest in investing across various sectors in Pakistan. The prime minister highlighted the enduring brotherly relationship between the people of Pakistan and Türkiye, which has lasted for centuries.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
