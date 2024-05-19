Search

Pakistan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to arrive in Pakistan today

Web Desk
02:28 PM | 19 May, 2024
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to arrive in Pakistan today

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will land in Pakistan today (Sunday) for a two-day visit.

During his stay, the Turkish FM is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Additionally, preparations for the 7th Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be reviewed during the meetings.

On April 19, Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening economic and trade relations with Türkiye. He expressed this while addressing a delegation of Turkish investors at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad.

The Turkish investors, showing confidence in the prime minister’s leadership, expressed strong interest in investing across various sectors in Pakistan. The prime minister highlighted the enduring brotherly relationship between the people of Pakistan and Türkiye, which has lasted for centuries.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

02:28 PM | 19 May, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to arrive in Pakistan today

12:40 PM | 19 May, 2024

Over 500 Pakistani students returning from Kyrgyzstan today after mob ...

11:08 AM | 19 May, 2024

Telephone cables, material stolen from outside Islamabad's IGP house

10:27 AM | 19 May, 2024

DRAP orders recall for this Pakistani cough Syrup after CDL findings

10:03 AM | 19 May, 2024

Heatwave warning issued for Punjab, Sindh as temperatures to hit 51 ...

09:35 AM | 19 May, 2024

Pakistani bodybuilders bag two medals at European Championship in ...

Pakistan

11:35 PM | 16 May, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi opens up about wife's properties in Dubai and UK

12:15 PM | 17 May, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz now dons Elite Police uniform during passing-out ...

06:25 PM | 16 May, 2024

Balochistan CM apologises to Mahira Khan over literature festival ...

03:18 PM | 16 May, 2024

Latest update of Honda City 1.2 prices in Pakistan [May 2024]

08:33 PM | 16 May, 2024

Solar battery price surges in Pakistan as temperature rises

07:32 PM | 16 May, 2024

Tariq Bashir apologizes for using offensive language towards Zartaj ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:28 PM | 19 May, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to arrive in Pakistan today

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 19 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: