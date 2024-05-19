Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to arrive in Pakistan today

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will land in Pakistan today (Sunday) for a two-day visit.

During his stay, the Turkish FM is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Additionally, preparations for the 7th Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be reviewed during the meetings.

On April 19, Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening economic and trade relations with Türkiye. He expressed this while addressing a delegation of Turkish investors at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad.

The Turkish investors, showing confidence in the prime minister’s leadership, expressed strong interest in investing across various sectors in Pakistan. The prime minister highlighted the enduring brotherly relationship between the people of Pakistan and Türkiye, which has lasted for centuries.