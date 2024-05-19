Search

Sir Viv Richards likely to be appointed as Pakistan mentor for T20 World Cup

Web Desk
04:46 PM | 19 May, 2024
Sir Viv Richards likely to be appointed as Pakistan mentor for T20 World Cup

As the T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, rumours on social media suggest that West Indian legend Sir Viv Richards might be appointed as the mentor for the Pakistani team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet responded to these reports about the former West Indian cricketer potentially becoming the team's mentor during the T20 World Cup.

The circulating posts claim that since the mega event is scheduled to be held in the West Indies and the USA, a West Indian cricketer, who is familiar with the conditions, could be a valuable addition to the Pakistani team.

Previously, during the 2022 World Cup, Matthew Hayden was associated with the team as a mentor.

It is noteworthy that Viv Richards has been serving as a mentor for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) since its first edition.

05:14 PM | 19 May, 2024

Muneeb Butt's fan moment with Manoj Bajpayee goes viral

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

