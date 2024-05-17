Search

National team's potential lineup unveiled for upcoming T20 world cup

07:18 PM | 17 May, 2024
T20 world cup

The potential lineup for the national cricket team, gearing up for the T20 World Cup set to take place in the United States and the West Indies, has been unveiled.

According to media reports, the team for the mega tournament will be led by Babar Azam. The squad includes five fast bowlers, four all-rounders, three wicket-keepers, two batsmen, and one spinner. With Haris Rauf's full recovery from injury, he has been added to the national team.

Additionally, Irfan Khan, Hassan Ali, and Salman Ali Agha will travel with the team as reserves. Notable names among the players expected to join Captain Babar's team include Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Saqib Mahmood, Afzal Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

The final squad announcement for Kang Babar's team will be made after the first match of the T20 series against England on May 22.

It is worth noting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had set May 25 as the deadline for all boards to announce their final squads for the World Cup.

The national team is placed in Group A of the mega tournament, alongside India, Ireland, Canada, and the United States.

