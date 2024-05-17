National team's potential lineup unveiled for upcoming T20 world cup

The potential lineup for the national cricket team, gearing up for the T20 World Cup set to take place in the United States and the West Indies, has been unveiled.
According to media reports, the team for the mega tournament will be led by Babar Azam. The squad includes five fast bowlers, four all-rounders, three wicket-keepers, two batsmen, and one spinner. With Haris Rauf's full recovery from injury, he has been added to the national team.
Additionally, Irfan Khan, Hassan Ali, and Salman Ali Agha will travel with the team as reserves. Notable names among the players expected to join Captain Babar's team include Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Saqib Mahmood, Afzal Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, and Haris Rauf.
The final squad announcement for Kang Babar's team will be made after the first match of the T20 series against England on May 22.
It is worth noting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had set May 25 as the deadline for all boards to announce their final squads for the World Cup.
The national team is placed in Group A of the mega tournament, alongside India, Ireland, Canada, and the United States.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.95
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
