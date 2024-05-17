Pakistan beat Turkmenistan in final of Central Asian Volleyball Championship

Pakistan emerged victorious over Turkmenistan in the final of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Nation’s Volleyball League, held at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad. In a thrilling encounter today, Pakistan claimed a 3-1 win with set scores of 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, and 25-14. Demonstrating formidable offensive and defensive strategies, the home side took early leads in the first two sets.
While Turkmenistan staged a comeback in the third set, securing a 25-20 victory, Pakistan regained control in the fourth set, decisively winning 25-14 to clinch the match.
Earlier in the tournament, Kyrgyzstan secured third place by defeating Sri Lanka 3-1. Despite Kyrgyzstan's initial dominance in the first two sets with scores of 25-20 and 25-17, Sri Lanka fought back to claim the third set 20-25. However, Kyrgyzstan eventually secured the fourth set with a narrow margin of 25-23.
Remarkably, Pakistan remained undefeated throughout the competition, triumphing over every team they faced. On May 16, they overcame Iran with a 3-1 victory, showcasing their strength with set scores of 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, and 25-20. Their path to the final was paved on May 15 after a resounding 3-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan in their fourth match.
Their journey began with a commanding 3-0 win over Afghanistan in the opening match on May 11, followed by another dominant performance against Sri Lanka on May 12, securing a 3-0 victory. In their third match against Turkmenistan on May 13, Pakistan emerged victorious with a 3-1 win, further solidifying their unbeaten streak in the tournament.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.95
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.