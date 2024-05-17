Search

Sports

Pakistan beat Turkmenistan in final of Central Asian Volleyball Championship

07:34 PM | 17 May, 2024
CAVA

Pakistan emerged victorious over Turkmenistan in the final of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Nation’s Volleyball League, held at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad. In a thrilling encounter today, Pakistan claimed a 3-1 win with set scores of 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, and 25-14. Demonstrating formidable offensive and defensive strategies, the home side took early leads in the first two sets.

While Turkmenistan staged a comeback in the third set, securing a 25-20 victory, Pakistan regained control in the fourth set, decisively winning 25-14 to clinch the match.

Earlier in the tournament, Kyrgyzstan secured third place by defeating Sri Lanka 3-1. Despite Kyrgyzstan's initial dominance in the first two sets with scores of 25-20 and 25-17, Sri Lanka fought back to claim the third set 20-25. However, Kyrgyzstan eventually secured the fourth set with a narrow margin of 25-23.

Remarkably, Pakistan remained undefeated throughout the competition, triumphing over every team they faced. On May 16, they overcame Iran with a 3-1 victory, showcasing their strength with set scores of 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, and 25-20. Their path to the final was paved on May 15 after a resounding 3-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan in their fourth match.

Their journey began with a commanding 3-0 win over Afghanistan in the opening match on May 11, followed by another dominant performance against Sri Lanka on May 12, securing a 3-0 victory. In their third match against Turkmenistan on May 13, Pakistan emerged victorious with a 3-1 win, further solidifying their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Sports

07:34 PM | 17 May, 2024

Pakistan beat Turkmenistan in final of Central Asian Volleyball ...

07:18 PM | 17 May, 2024

National team's potential lineup unveiled for upcoming T20 world cup

06:13 PM | 16 May, 2024

Pakistan to host West Asia Baseball Cup 2024

12:46 PM | 15 May, 2024

Babar Azam breaks another Virat Kohli’s record in T20I

03:14 PM | 14 May, 2024

Pakistani boxer Ilyas Hazara beat Indian rival to win gold in ...

10:05 AM | 14 May, 2024

PAKvIRE: Pakistan win T20 series against Ireland

Advertisement

Latest

07:59 PM | 17 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz approves GB CM's request to deploy motorway police on Karakoram Highway

Gold & Silver

02:48 PM | 17 May, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 17 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.05
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.95
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: