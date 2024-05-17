Pakistan beat Turkmenistan in final of Central Asian Volleyball Championship

Pakistan emerged victorious over Turkmenistan in the final of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Nation’s Volleyball League, held at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad. In a thrilling encounter today, Pakistan claimed a 3-1 win with set scores of 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, and 25-14. Demonstrating formidable offensive and defensive strategies, the home side took early leads in the first two sets.

While Turkmenistan staged a comeback in the third set, securing a 25-20 victory, Pakistan regained control in the fourth set, decisively winning 25-14 to clinch the match.

Earlier in the tournament, Kyrgyzstan secured third place by defeating Sri Lanka 3-1. Despite Kyrgyzstan's initial dominance in the first two sets with scores of 25-20 and 25-17, Sri Lanka fought back to claim the third set 20-25. However, Kyrgyzstan eventually secured the fourth set with a narrow margin of 25-23.

Remarkably, Pakistan remained undefeated throughout the competition, triumphing over every team they faced. On May 16, they overcame Iran with a 3-1 victory, showcasing their strength with set scores of 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, and 25-20. Their path to the final was paved on May 15 after a resounding 3-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan in their fourth match.

Their journey began with a commanding 3-0 win over Afghanistan in the opening match on May 11, followed by another dominant performance against Sri Lanka on May 12, securing a 3-0 victory. In their third match against Turkmenistan on May 13, Pakistan emerged victorious with a 3-1 win, further solidifying their unbeaten streak in the tournament.