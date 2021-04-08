PAKvSA – Shaheen Afridi bags another ODI achievement
05:43 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
PAKvSA – Shaheen Afridi bags another ODI achievement
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has yet again achieved another milestone of his career, where he became the second-fastest Pakistani bowler to take 50 ODI wickets.

The right-arm fast bowler completed the feat in 25 matches. The development came after the recently-concluded Pakistan-South Africa three-match ODI series where he claimed six wickets against 194 runs.

Right-arm pacer Hassan Ali retains the position of the fastest Pakistani bowler as he had took his 50 ODI wickets in only 24 matches.

Former skipper Waqar Younis took 26 matches to achieve the feat while spinner Saqlain Mushtaq had taken 28 matches to claim 50 ODI wickets.

On Wednesday, Pakistan sealed a comfortable series victory over South Africa, defeating the hosts in third and final match at SuperSport Park.

Proteas were all out for 292 at 49.3 overs in chase for Pakistan's 320-run target.

