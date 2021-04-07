Pakistan team celebrate Shaheen Afridi’s birthday in style (VIDEO)
Share
The Pakistan team celebrated pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's birthday as the bowling star turned 21 on April 6.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video showing a "Happy Birthday Shaheen Afridi" cake and teammates gathered around the table to wish him.
As Afridi cuts the cake and offers a slice to his team members, Hassan Ali quickly goes behind him and smashes the cake on face of the birthday boy.
View this post on Instagram
The Pakistan team is currently in South Africa to play ODI and T20 series. Shaheens have bagged the ODI series by 2-1 after thrashing Proteas in the third match.
Fakhar Zaman sets new ODI record, leaves behind ... 09:01 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman on Wednesday scored his sixth One-Day International (ODI) century and became the ...
-
- ‘Al-Bayza-II’ drills – CJCSC Gen Nadeem witnesses Air Defence ...10:05 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistan team celebrate Shaheen Afridi’s birthday in style (VIDEO)09:25 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA: Pakistan beat South Africa to seal ODI series09:13 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
-
- Iqra Aziz reveals why she chose Yasir Hussain as her life partner07:21 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Is Khalilur Rehman Qamar working on an Ertuğrul-style story? Watch ...05:05 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Ultimate comfort foods that save time and effort04:01 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – What breaks a fast and what doesn't09:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2021