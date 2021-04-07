Pakistan team celebrate Shaheen Afridi’s birthday in style (VIDEO)
09:25 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pakistan team celebrate Shaheen Afridi’s birthday in style (VIDEO)
The Pakistan team celebrated pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's birthday as the bowling star turned 21 on April 6.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video showing a "Happy Birthday Shaheen Afridi" cake and teammates gathered around the table to wish him.

As Afridi cuts the cake and offers a slice to his team members, Hassan Ali quickly goes behind him and smashes the cake on face of the birthday boy.

The Pakistan team is currently in South Africa to play ODI and T20 series. Shaheens have bagged the ODI series by 2-1 after thrashing Proteas in the third match.

