Meera admitted to a mental hospital in US?
Web Desk
09:45 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Meera admitted to a mental hospital in US?
Share

Pakistani actress Meera has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in the US for mental treatment after doctors declared her mentally unfit.

Meera, who is always the heart of controversies, landed in the trouble following a financial dispute with a Pakistani-American man.

The same person has reportedly admitted the Lollywood star in the mental hospital in the US. She visits the States on and off for American nationality.

Mother of the Baji actress has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Interior Minister to bring her daughter back to Pakistan.

Iqra Aziz reveals why she chose Yasir Hussain as ... 07:21 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are quite the power couple. While the Khuda aur Muhabbat 3 star is much loved through her ...

More From This Category
Disha Patani wishes Hollywood legend Jackie Chan ...
10:12 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Iqra Aziz reveals why she chose Yasir Hussain as ...
07:21 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Is Khalilur Rehman Qamar working on an ...
05:05 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Anushka Sharma beams as she lifts Virat Kohli in ...
04:19 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen seeks Arijit Singh’s ...
03:57 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Azeem Khan says will make things right or wait ...
03:12 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meera admitted to a mental hospital in US?
09:45 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr