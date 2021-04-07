Disha Patani wishes Hollywood legend Jackie Chan on his birthday
Web Desk
10:12 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Disha Patani wishes Hollywood legend Jackie Chan on his birthday
Share

Indian actress Disha Patani extended birthday wishes to her former co-actor and Hollywood star Jackie Chan on his 67th birthday. 

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actress shared a photo with her. Both the actors worked in a film “Kung Fu Yoga”. 

She wrote, “Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings I’ve ever known @jackiechan love you taguuu”. Disha Patani wrote a sweet birthday message for the legend Jackie Chan. Disha Patani started her career with the Telugu film ‘Loafer’ starring opposite Varun Tej.

Born on April 7, 1954, Jackie Chan is a Hong Kong martial artist, actor, stuntman, filmmaker, action choreographer, and singer. He is known in the cinematic world for his slapstick acrobatic fighting style, comic timing, use of improvised weapons, and innovative stunts, which he typically performs himself. 

He trained in Wushu or Kung Fu and Hapkido, and has been acting since the 1960s, performing in more than 150 films. He is one of the most popular action film stars of all-time.

'I haven't been quarantined': Jackie Chan quashes ... 01:19 PM | 29 Feb, 2020

HONG KONG - International actor Jackie Chan reassured his fans this week that he was safe and not under ...

More From This Category
Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over ...
11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Meera admitted to a mental hospital in US?
09:45 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Iqra Aziz reveals why she chose Yasir Hussain as ...
07:21 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Is Khalilur Rehman Qamar working on an ...
05:05 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Anushka Sharma beams as she lifts Virat Kohli in ...
04:19 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen seeks Arijit Singh’s ...
03:57 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over controversial comments linking rape with ...
11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr