Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq set new record for Pakistan
Share
Pakistani openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have become the first Pakistani opening pair to score five century stands in One-Day Internationals (ODI).
Both the openers made a partnership of 112 runs in the last game against South Africa at Centurion. Fakhar made 103 runs and Imam scored 58 runs. Pakistan managed to win the match and series against the Proteas.
It was the fifth century stand by the two as openers with each other – the most by any opening pair for Pakistan in ODIs.
Fakhar Zaman scored his sixth One-Day International (ODI) century and became the first Pakistani with most runs after first 50 innings, leaving behind Zaheer Abbas.
Fakhar Zaman sets new ODI record, leaves behind ... 09:01 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman on Wednesday scored his sixth One-Day International (ODI) century and became the ...
- Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over controversial comments ...11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani zaireen allowed to visit Syria11:35 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan rise to No 2 in ICC’s Cricket World Cup Super League11:23 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims for annual Baisakhi festival11:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- AJK assembly adopts resolution declaring Pakistan as ultimate destiny ...10:44 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Meera admitted to a mental hospital in US?09:45 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Disha Patani wishes Hollywood legend Jackie Chan on his birthday10:12 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Iqra Aziz reveals why she chose Yasir Hussain as her life partner07:21 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Ultimate comfort foods that save time and effort04:01 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – What breaks a fast and what doesn't09:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2021