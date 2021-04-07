Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq set new record for Pakistan

Pakistani openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have become the first Pakistani opening pair to score five century stands in One-Day Internationals (ODI).

Both the openers made a partnership of 112 runs in the last game against South Africa at Centurion. Fakhar made 103 runs and Imam scored 58 runs. Pakistan managed to win the match and series against the Proteas.

It was the fifth century stand by the two as openers with each other – the most by any opening pair for Pakistan in ODIs.

Fakhar Zaman scored his sixth One-Day International (ODI) century and became the first Pakistani with most runs after first 50 innings, leaving behind Zaheer Abbas.