AJK assembly adopts resolution declaring Pakistan as ultimate destiny of Kashmiri people
10:44 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Share
MUZAFFARABAD – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution declaring Pakistan as the ultimate destiny of Kashmiri people, the state broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
In its session held in Muzaffarabad, the resolution passed by the House said Kashmiri people want accession of the entire state to Pakistan.
The house demanded peaceful settlement of the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of Kashmiri people.
- Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over controversial comments ...11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistan rise to No 2 in ICC’s Cricket World Cup Super League11:23 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims for annual Baisakhi festival11:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- AJK assembly adopts resolution declaring Pakistan as ultimate destiny ...10:44 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over controversial comments linking rape with ...
11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Meera admitted to a mental hospital in US?09:45 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Disha Patani wishes Hollywood legend Jackie Chan on his birthday10:12 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Iqra Aziz reveals why she chose Yasir Hussain as her life partner07:21 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Ultimate comfort foods that save time and effort04:01 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – What breaks a fast and what doesn't09:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2021