AJK assembly adopts resolution declaring Pakistan as ultimate destiny of Kashmiri people

Web Desk
10:44 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
MUZAFFARABAD – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution declaring Pakistan as the ultimate destiny of Kashmiri people, the state broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

In its session held in Muzaffarabad, the resolution passed by the House said Kashmiri people want accession of the entire state to Pakistan.

The house demanded peaceful settlement of the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of Kashmiri people.

Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over controversial comments linking rape with ...
11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

