Mickey Arthur appointed director of Pakistan cricket team

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday confirmed Mickey Arthur’s appointment as the Director of the Pakistan men’s cricket team. In this role, Arthur will be involved in designing, formulating and overseeing strategies behind the Pakistan men’s team.
The 54-year-old will also be a part of the coaching staff for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, away tour to Australia and home series against the West Indies. He will also be present with the side for Pakistan’s matches against India in the ACC Asia Cup.
During his time from 2016 to 2019, Arthur coached Pakistan to No.1 in Tests and T20Is, and also helped the side to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
Najam Sethi, Chair of PCB Management Committee: “I am pleased that Mickey has formally rejoined the Pakistan men’s cricket team with an enhanced role in which he will be responsible for formulating and implementing strategies for the upcoming assignments across all formats. Furthermore, he will also be responsible for strengthening the national team culture, identifying and grooming future stars so that we can strengthen our bench-strength and strategically secure our future.
“Having lived and worked in Pakistan during his previous tenure, Mickey knows the current players, the structure and the system at the back of his hand. I am sure he will incorporate learnings from the previous tenure so that he can have an even more successful second term.”
Mickey Arthur: “I am absolutely thrilled to be rejoining the Pakistan cricket team and look forward to working with the group.
“Since moving on, I have kept a track of the players and their collective performances. This is a talented bunch with the potential to be number one across all formats and my endeavor is to put in place strategies and create an environment that can contribute in further enhancing their performances so that we can extract the best out of them.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 20, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Thursday. .The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.