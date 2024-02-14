Security plan finalised as PSL 9 set to begin this week

LAHORE – Police in Punjab capital have finalised a plan to ensure foolproof security of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024).

Reports said over 7,000 security personnel – SPs, DSPs and SHOs – will be deployed for the security of the mega cricket event.

They said 27 teams of Elite Force, 60 Dolphin Squad and 52 teams of the Police Response Unit will perform the patrolling duties during the matches.

A large number of foreign players are set to take part in the domestic cricket event that will being on Feb 17.

A day earlier, PSL 9 trophy was unveiled at the Polo Ground of the Race Course Park in Lahore in the presence of Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, franchise owners, and star cricketers.

The trophy is “The Orion Trophy” and will be a source of motivation for all the teams participating in the tournament. The trophy embodies the spirit of the HBL Pakistan Super League where each team shines brightly as they strive for glory.

PSL 9 will begin from 17 February 2024 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United. The marquee event will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.