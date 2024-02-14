Future Fest announces Pakistan's biggest shopping expo on the last 10 days of Ramadan

LAHORE – Upon successful completion of the Future Fest Innovation Expo on January 26-28 at Expo Center Lahore hosting 300,000 people, Future Fest is thrilled to announce Pakistan’s Biggest Shopping Expo, on the last 10 days of Ramadan, from March 31 till Eid, Iftar till Sehri. The spectacular event will unfold at the Expo Center Lahore, promising an unforgettable experience for over 10 lakh visitors till Eid.

The festival is a blessing for this Ramadan, featuring an expansive array of over 1000 brands across fashion, beauty, home and electronics. Food enthusiasts will also be treated to a journey with delicious Iftar and Sehri specials from more than 50 restaurants. Cultural enrichment will be at the heart of the event with soulful qawwali nights, spiritually uplifting mehfil-e-naat, and insightful Islamic lectures, ensuring attendees experience a blend of tradition and modernity.

Future Fest is dedicated to providing a family-friendly atmosphere, boasting daycare facilities and engaging play areas for children, allowing parents to shop at ease. In addition, the event will offer beauty and wellness services, live cooking shows, and tailor shops for a holistic shopping experience. Sports fans are not left out, with a sports arena featuring popular games like cricket, badminton, and snooker.

Whether attendees are searching for the perfect Eid outfit, indulging in last-minute mehndi, or simply enjoying the festive atmosphere, Future Fest Shopping has everything to make this Ramadan memorable. Mark your calendars for this grand celebration, from March 31 to Eid, at Expo Center Lahore. Registrations are now open at www.futurefest.pk.