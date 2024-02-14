Search

ad
Sports

‘Khul Ke Khel’ – PSL 9 anthem is out now

07:15 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
‘Khul Ke Khel’ – PSL 9 anthem is out now
Source: Social media

LAHORE – The anthem for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) was released on Wednesday ahead of the start of domestic cricket event. 

The anthem was shared on the official page of the PSL on X with a caption stating as, “Overcome your fears, live boldly and #KhulKeKhel”.

Pakistan’s star singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig lent their voices to produce the exciting anthem. 

A day earlier, PSL 9 trophy was unveiled at the Polo Ground of the Race Course Park in Lahore in the presence of Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, franchise owners, and star cricketers.

The trophy is “The Orion Trophy” and will be a source of motivation for all the teams participating in the tournament. The trophy embodies the spirit of the HBL Pakistan Super League where each team shines brightly as they strive for glory.

PSL 9 will begin from 17 February 2024 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United. The marquee event will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.

Security plan finalised as PSL 9 set to begin this week

Facebook Comments

Sports

07:15 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

‘Khul Ke Khel’ – PSL 9 anthem is out now

05:53 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Security plan finalised as PSL 9 set to begin this week

04:42 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ODI rankings

11:02 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Rilee Rossouw to lead Quetta Gladiators in PSL 9

05:26 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Karachi-based tennis player dies under mysterious conditions

12:32 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

PSL 9 trophy unveiled in Lahore

Sports

02:01 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

PSL9 trophy unveiling ceremony all set for tomorrow

04:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Shadab Khan pens heartfelt wedding anniversary note for wife

06:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Australian legend Michael Clarke joins PSL 2024 commentary panel

09:34 AM | 12 Feb, 2024

Australia stun India to lift U19 World Cup 2024

Advertisement

Latest

08:11 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

When will election for new PM be held in Pakistan?

Gold & Silver Rate

03:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.4
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.08 751.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.67 733.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 14th Feb 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: