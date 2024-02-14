‘Khul Ke Khel’ – PSL 9 anthem is out now

LAHORE – The anthem for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) was released on Wednesday ahead of the start of domestic cricket event.

The anthem was shared on the official page of the PSL on X with a caption stating as, “Overcome your fears, live boldly and #KhulKeKhel”.

Pakistan’s star singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig lent their voices to produce the exciting anthem.

Presenting "Khul Ke Khel," the anthem for HBL PSL 2024! 🎤🔥✨



Overcome your fears, live boldly and #KhulKeKhel 👨🏼‍🎤🌟



Are you ready for the thrill of another exhilarating HBL PSL season? 🏏🎵 #HBLPSL9 @AliZafarsays pic.twitter.com/Y5yogEKuwJ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 14, 2024

A day earlier, PSL 9 trophy was unveiled at the Polo Ground of the Race Course Park in Lahore in the presence of Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, franchise owners, and star cricketers.

The trophy is “The Orion Trophy” and will be a source of motivation for all the teams participating in the tournament. The trophy embodies the spirit of the HBL Pakistan Super League where each team shines brightly as they strive for glory.

PSL 9 will begin from 17 February 2024 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United. The marquee event will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.