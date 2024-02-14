Rilee Rossouw to lead Quetta Gladiators in PSL 9

KARACHI - Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed stepped down from leadership role and Rilee Rossouw will lead former champions in ninth edition of Pakistan Super League PSL9.
Sarfaraz Ahmed took the difficult decision at the request of new head coach Shane Watson who joined the team in port city a day back.
Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel has been appointed as vice-captain of Quetta Gladiators.
Seasoned player Sarfaraz led Purple Force for the first eight seasons of the country's leading T20 tournament. Under his leadership, Quetta Gladiators lifted PSL trophy in 2019, while made it to the final of the prestigious tournament on two other occasions.
Sarfaraz stepped down on suggestion from former Australian cricketer Shane Watson.
Gladiators will play their first match of the franchise on February 18 against Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore while security arrangements were finalised.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.