Rilee Rossouw to lead Quetta Gladiators in PSL 9

Web Desk
11:02 AM | 14 Feb, 2024
Rilee Rossouw to lead Quetta Gladiators in PSL 9
Source: social media

KARACHI - Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed stepped down from leadership role and Rilee Rossouw will lead former champions in ninth edition of Pakistan Super League PSL9.

Sarfaraz Ahmed took the difficult decision at the request of new head coach Shane Watson who joined the team in port city a day back.

Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel has been appointed as vice-captain of Quetta Gladiators.

Seasoned player Sarfaraz led Purple Force for the first eight seasons of the country's leading T20 tournament. Under his leadership, Quetta Gladiators lifted PSL trophy in 2019, while made it to the final of the prestigious tournament on two other occasions.

Sarfaraz stepped down on suggestion from former Australian cricketer Shane Watson.

Gladiators will play their first match of the franchise on February 18 against Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore while security arrangements were finalised.

