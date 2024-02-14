LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in illegal appointments case

LAHORE - Former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Parvez Elahi has been granted bail in ‘illegal’ appointments case on Wednesday.
Elahi, 78, who is facing over a dozen cases including illegal recuritments in the Punjab Assembly was produced before the court of Justice Shehram Sarwar.
LHC Judge granted bail to Mr Elahi against a surety bond of Rs100,000 in the case.
Elahi, a close aide of Imran Khan, was held in June last year and was handed to Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment in September 2023.
ACE spokesperson said Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions. The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
