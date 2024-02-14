LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in illegal appointments case

LAHORE - Former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Parvez Elahi has been granted bail in ‘illegal’ appointments case on Wednesday.

Elahi, 78, who is facing over a dozen cases including illegal recuritments in the Punjab Assembly was produced before the court of Justice Shehram Sarwar.

LHC Judge granted bail to Mr Elahi against a surety bond of Rs100,000 in the case.

Elahi, a close aide of Imran Khan, was held in June last year and was handed to Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment in September 2023.

ACE spokesperson said Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions. The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records.